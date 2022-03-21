Five players scored a perfect game during Round 2, while Jake Clifford and Jahrome Hughes are now tied at the top of Zero Tackle's MVP leaderboard.

All of Nicho Hynes, Harry Grant, Tom Dearden, Viliame Kikau and Herbie Farnworth were able to score a perfect 20 out of 20 across our panel of voters - Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, writers Dan Nichols and Jack Blyth, and myself.

Clifford and Hughes are tied on 34 votes out of a possible 30, with Dane Gagai in third two votes behind, while Payne Haas is another vote back in fourth. Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nicho Hynes - the former Melbourne teammates - are now tied in fifth already six votes back.

Here are the votes from Round 2.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Melbourne Storm were forced to play to the death against the Rabbitohs to open the round, with the visitors putting together a stunning comeback to force golden point as they hunted for their first ever victory in Victoria.

A Ryan Papenhuyzen field goal sealed the deal for the Storm, but it was Harry Grant who was the star of the show for the Victorian-based club.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant 4 Ryan Papenhuyzen Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes 3 Jahrome Hughes Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Campbell Graham 2 Xavier Coates Felise Kaufusi Campbell Graham Ryan Papenhuyzen 1 Campbell Graham Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Xavier Coates

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

A controversial sin binning of Jaydn Su'A late in the first half saw the Penrith Panthers run away from the St George Illawarra Dragons, who put together a late-ditch comeback which ultimately fell short.

Viliame Kikau was the dominant force for Penrith as he kicked them clear early in the contest.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau 4 Izack Tago Ben Hunt Izack Tago Ben Hunt 3 Isaah Yeo Izack Tago Ben Hunt Izack Tago 2 Ben Hunt Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Apisai Koroisau 1 Apisai Koroisau Jaydn Su'a Jack de Belin Isaah Yeo

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Sydney Roosters put further pressure on the Manly Sea Eagles and the Northern Beaches-based club's tag of flat track bullies on Friday with a dominating victory.

James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Sam Walker were all at or near their best for the tri-colours as they ran up a commanding win, their first of the season.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 James Tedesco Sitili Tupouniua Sitili Tupouniua Sam Walker 4 Siosiua Taukeiaho James Tedesco Nat Butcher Sitili Tupouniua 3 Luke Keary Sam Walker Siosiua Taukeiaho James Tedesco 2 Daniel Tupou Daniel Tupou Sam Walker Nat Butcher 1 Sitili Tupouniua Siosiua Taukeiaho Daniel Tupou Daniel Tupou

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

A back and forth, but entertaining contest on Saturday afternoon, saw the Gold Coast Titans defeat the New Zealand Warriors by the skin of their teeth. A Greg Marzhew double, and some AJ Brimson magic, was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 AJ Brimson AJ Brimson Greg Marzhew AJ Brimson 4 Greg Marzhew Reece Walsh AJ Brimson Beau Fermor 3 Reece Walsh Greg Marzhew Josh Curran Josh Curran 2 Josh Curran Josh Curran Reece Walsh Greg Marzhew 1 Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Wayde Egan Reece Walsh

Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels

Nicho Hynes was a man on a mission for the Cronulla Sharks as they trumped the Parramatta Eels in their return to the Shire on Saturday, with the former Melbourne player kicking for more than 400 metres and running for 100 before slotting the game-winning conversion from out wide.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Braden Hamlin-Uele Braden Hamlin-Uele Dale Finucane Braden Hamlin-Uele 3 Isaiah Papali'i Dylan Brown Mitchell Moses Isaiah Papali'i 2 Connor Tracey Jesse Ramien Clinton Gutherson Dale Finucane 1 Dylan Brown Mitchell Moses Connor Tracey Dylan Brown

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Maybe the most surprising result of Round 2 saw the North Queensland Cowboys trump the Canberra Raiders in Townsville, with Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend combining expertly, while Jason Taumalolo also made the most of his minutes. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also had an outstanding game.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden 4 Jason Taumalolo Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 3 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Peta Hiku Jason Taumalolo Peta Hiku 2 Peta Hiku Jason Taumalolo Peta Hiku Coen Hess 1 Murray Taulagi Coen Hess Coen Hess Jason Taumalolo

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

It was a case of more misery for the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon as they failed to register a point until the 75th minute in a woeful performance against the Newcastle Knights, who had 23,000 fans to cheer on their first game in the Hunter for the year.

Jake Clifford was at his best again, while Adam Clune, Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai also played excellently.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jake Clifford Tyson Frizell Jake Clifford Tyson Frizell 4 Tyson Frizell Jake Clifford Dane Gagai Dane Gagai 3 Dane Gagai Adam Clune Tyson Frizell Jake Clifford 2 Adam Clune Dane Gagai Adam Clune Adam Clune 1 Dominic Young Dominic Young Chris Randall Dominic Young

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

A tight clash to round out the weekend saw the Brisbane Bulldogs get over the Canterbury Bulldogs in controversial circumstances as Herbie Farnworth's second try seemingly came on the back of an obstruction.

The 16-10 win gives the Broncos two from two to start the season.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth 4 Corey Oates Payne Haas Payne Haas Adam Reynolds 3 Jeremy Marshall-King Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds Payne Haas 2 Adam Reynolds Corey Oates Matt Burton Jeremy Marshall-King 1 Jack Hetherington Matt Dufty Jack Hetherington Corey Oates

Full leaderboard

