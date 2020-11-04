Queensland legend Jonathan Thurston has selected his all-time Maroons side ahead of the Origin series opener on Wednesday, naming Cameron Smith as the greatest to ever represent his state.
As we celebrate 40 years of State of Origin, Channel Nine’s coverage is set to create the greatest ever Origin sides for each state, with the Cowboys great having his say on the Maroons.
Speaking on Smith, Thurston said the Melbourne captain was unparalleled.
“Smith was like nine or 10 (steps ahead of everyone),” he said.
“There’s no one better. He knows how to speed the game up and slow it down.
“He’s the greatest player I’ve ever played alongside.”
Thurston selected a mix of 21st century stars that he played alongside and legends from the series’ earliest days.
Jonathan Thurston’s greatest ever Queensland side
1. Billy Slater
2. Wendell Sailor
3. Mal Meninga
4. Greg Inglis
5. Lote Tuqiri
6. Darren Lockyer
7. Allan Langer
8. Petero Civoniceva
9. Cameron Smith
10. Arthur Beetson
11. Sam Thaiday
12. Gorden Tallis
13. Wally Lewis
14. Nate Myles
15. Gene Miles
16. Steve Price
17. Cooper Cronk
Coach: Mal Meninga