Queensland legend Jonathan Thurston has selected his all-time Maroons side ahead of the Origin series opener on Wednesday, naming Cameron Smith as the greatest to ever represent his state.

As we celebrate 40 years of State of Origin, Channel Nine’s coverage is set to create the greatest ever Origin sides for each state, with the Cowboys great having his say on the Maroons.

Speaking on Smith, Thurston said the Melbourne captain was unparalleled.

“Smith was like nine or 10 (steps ahead of everyone),” he said.

“There’s no one better. He knows how to speed the game up and slow it down.

“He’s the greatest player I’ve ever played alongside.”

Thurston selected a mix of 21st century stars that he played alongside and legends from the series’ earliest days.

Jonathan Thurston’s greatest ever Queensland side



1. Billy Slater

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Mal Meninga

4. Greg Inglis

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Sam Thaiday

12. Gorden Tallis

13. Wally Lewis

14. Nate Myles

15. Gene Miles

16. Steve Price

17. Cooper Cronk

Coach: Mal Meninga