Three-time NRLW premiership winner and Australian Jillaroos captain Ali Brigginshaw has signed with the Western Clydesdales for their inaugural season next year.

The Western Clydesdales compete in the BMD Premiership before the start of the next NRLW season, meaning Brigginshaw will still be able to represent the Brisbane Broncos NRLW side.

Known as the most experienced player in the NRLW, she will line up alongside the likes of Shenae Ciesiolka (Brisbane Broncos NRLW), Tara Reinke (Canberra Raiders NRLW) and Jessikah Reeves (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW).

At 33 years old, Brigginshaw has appeared in 33 NRLW games for the Brisbane Broncos NRLW since 2018 and has registered 11 tries and 114 points. She has also represented Queensland on 11 occasions and played 20 Tests for Australia, mainly in the halves.

Her highest honours in the sport include winning the 2020 Dally M Medal, winning three consecutive Grand Finals and winning three Women's Rugby League World Cup's in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ali, Shenae, Tara and Jessikah to the Clydesdales family,” Clydesdales BMD Premiership head coach Mitchell Sargent said via The Chronicle.

“Their NRLW experience and outstanding abilities will undoubtedly raise the level of competition and help us achieve our goals in the BMD Premiership.

“We can't wait to see them in action on the field.”