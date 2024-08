With Kyle Flanagan being found guilty at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening, it can now be confirmed that three players have been hit with suspensions from Round 23.

Here are all the charges from the weekend just completed, with another six players fined on top of the players facing suspensions ranging from one to four weeks.

Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), early guilty plea, $3000

Melbourne Storm

No charges

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 0 FT 44 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Grade 1 shoulder charge, early guilty plea, $1500Grade 2 careless high tackle, early guilty plea, 1 match

Cronulla Sharks

Billy Burns: Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea, $750

No charges

Penrith Panthers

Liam Martin: Grade 2 dangerous contact, early guilty plea, 1 match

No charges

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges

QLD Country Bank NQL 18 FT 42 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Grade 1 contrary conduct, early guilty plea, $1000

Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh: Grade 1 shoulder charge, early guilty plea, $1500

Referred for dangerous contact, guilty at panel, 4 matches

Canterbury Bulldogs

No charges

No charges

New Zealand Warriors

Dylan Walker: Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea, $1000

No charges

Wests Tigers

No charges