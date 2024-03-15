The Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers have all confirmed sellout crowds for their home Round 2 fixtures.

After the New Zealand Warriors sold out Mt Smart Stadium in Round 1 (and have already confirmed they will sellout their Round 3 fixture in Christchurch), and the Parramatta Eels did the same last weekend, the NRL will have another three full houses this weekend.

That follows a crowd in excess of 30,000 on Thursday evening to watch the Brisbane Broncos defeat the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while it's also tipped Kayo Stadium will go close to a full house on Sunday evening when the Dolphins play a home game in Redcliffe against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It's also tipped there will be big crowds on hand for the Canberra Raiders (at home to the Wests Tigers), North Queensland Cowboys (against the Newcastle Knights) and Melbourne Storm (home to the New Zealand Warriors) in what is a fantastic weekend on the attendance front for the NRL.

The Panthers, who play the Parramatta Eels in the Western Sydney derby, were the first to confirm they had no tickets left yesterday, confirming more than 21,500 fans would pile into BlueBet Stadium for this evening's game - they sold out six home games last year as well.

The Sea Eagles were next, announcing to fans on Friday morning that they had no tickets left for their clash with the Sydney Roosters, despite the fact the game won't be played until Sunday afternoon combined with the fact the weather forecast is questionable at best.

The Sharks, who host the Canterbury Bulldogs in the 6pm (AEDT) Friday game, have also now confirmed their clash is sold out in what is Dale Finucane's 250th match.