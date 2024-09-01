Three NRL teams have reportedly confirmed an interest in signing uncontracted playmaker Ronald Volkman for next season.

Playing his most recent game in Round 27, 2023, Volkman has spent the entirety of 2024 recovering from a shoulder injury (and surgery) and was facing the very real prospect of not being able to take the field again.

Released from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season, this year was earmarked to be a breakout season for the playmaker after he signed a one-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, disaster struck when scans revealed that he had to undergo shoulder surgery and would be out for the season.

This would see him subsequently released from the club as they had not registered his contract with the NRL, despite announcing his arrival on their website and showing pictures of him training with the squad.

As he attempts to get his career back on track and return to the NRL, Volkman has caught the interest of the Cronulla Sharks, The Dolphins and Manly Sea Eagles, per News Corp.

According to the publication, Volkman is looking to return to the NRL competition next season, and his agent has already written to various clubs about a potential return.

Seen as a highly talented junior coming through the ranks of the Sydney Roosters, he has unfortunately failed to live up to his potential as of yet but has shown glimpses of it in his five NRL matches.

While he won't make a case for the starting halves positions at the teams that have shown an interest in him, he would make the perfect backup as he continues to grow his game in reserve grade.

This could potentially see him follow in the footsteps of Daniel Atkinson, who has taken his game to another level this season and stood up in the absence of Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes at the Sharks.

“Everything is all done, I'm grateful for that. I'm keen to see what the next few months look like,” Volkman told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Just looking at some of the games this year, seeing some of the boys burst onto the scene, it's given me extra motivation to kick on.

“Once I get that opportunity, I will give it my all. Rugby league isn't forever, it's short-term in your life and I want to make the most out of it.

“My headspace of getting back into the NRL is about getting somewhere, having a fresh start.

“Honestly, I would say I haven't really given it my all yet, in terms of getting a proper opportunity week-in, week-out to build that confidence from an NRL perspective.”