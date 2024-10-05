Ready to run out onto the field for the 2024 NRL Grand Final, Luke Garner discussed his road to Sunday's match, which includes finalising his wedding plans and recovering from three separate hamstring injuries this season.

Playing his best football in the 2024 NRL Finals series, he opened up his post-season campaign against the Sydney Roosters with two tries, which was arguably his best performance of the season.

Ever since returning to the club, Garner has been a vital piece of the club's forward pack in the past two seasons but missed nearly three months of football this year sustaining three separate hamstring injuries.

"I did my hammy [hamstring] three times, I was out for 10-12 weeks so it was really tough but the club, the physios and the Australian coaches, all the effort and time they put into me it's paying back now," Garner said.

"With game fitness, it doesn't come easy but each week I feel like I'm getting fitter and fitter.

"You got to lean on those people (when you're injured) and they're my rock and I think all the boys understand whenever they get injured, their families always look after them and life is no different."

The 26-year-old forward also disclosed that all the players bounce off each other while in rehabilitation from injuries and was incredibly close with Nathan Cleary and Scott Sorensen during this tough period.

"We all bounce off each other and help each other where we can. We're all around a similar age, we've played a similar number of games, and we help each other when we can," he continued.

"We've all got love for each other and we try and do what's best for the team. We're always picking up each other whenever we're down and helping out when we can."

Re-joining the Penrith Panthers last season following a stint with the Wests Tigers, Garner has been one of the club's under-rated performers and will start in the second-row this week if Scott Sorensen is unable to make a late comeback into the team from injury.

Recently reaching his 100-match milestone, his great form saw him earn a contract extension with the club on a two-year contract until the end of 2026.

Fully focused on winning his second premiership, Garner is also preparing for his wedding on October 18th, which could see him have two rings less than a fortnight apart.

"I'm pretty busy at the moment with uni and trying to finalise my wedding," he added.

"Every spare moment I get I'm putting into that so it's good to have the week off.

"My partner has done 99.9% of the wedding planning; the 0.1% that I'm doing is stressing me out, so I'm just trying to do my best. If I could get two rings this year, I'd be very happy."