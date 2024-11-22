Three Dally M Medal winners will headline the Nines Premier League, a rugby league nines carnival that will be held on the Gold Coast across Australia Day weekend.
Six years after his last rugby league match in 2018, 2009 and 2014 Dally M Medal winner Jarryd Hayne will return to the field for the tournament and will be joined by 2010 Dally M Medal winner Todd Carney and 2012 Dally M Medal winner Ben Barba.
Over the two days in January, 16 teams will face off against each other and attempt to dethrone the Southern Sharks, the back-to-back premiers comprised of players from the Illawarra, Group 6 and Group 7 competitions.
According to the tournament's website, other former NRL players competing on the Gold Coast include Andrew Fifita, Blake Austin, Corey Norman, Daniel Conn, Matt Bowen, Mitchell Pearce and Willie Mason.
For the first time, Nines Premier League has partnered with Kayo Sports, which will allow rugby league fans to watch the event from their homes on January 25 and 26.
This comes after 44,000 individuals tuned into the event last year through their YouTube page.
ACTV: Joel Thompson
Arthur Beetson Foundation: TBA
CMBT: Daniel Conn
Dawgs: Brayden Musgrove, Mitchell Pearce and Todd Carney
EZ Sqaud: James Roberts, Joseph Paulo, Kenny Edwards, Mahe Fonua, Marmin Barba, Matt Bowen, Tyrone Roberts
Knuckle Dusters: Josh McGuire
Legacy: Corey Norman and Josh Hoffman
Matakesi RFC: TBA
North Coast Marlins: Kurtis Rowe
PAC BaaBaas: TBA
Port Moresby Viper: TBA
RLPA: Blake Leary, Chris McQueen, Clint Newton, Justin Horo, Mitch Rein, Sam Thaiday, Shannon Walker, Willie Mason
Salty Pigs: Ben Marschke and Ben Thomas (Coaching Staff: Boyd Cordner, Brandon Smith and Victor Radley)
Southern Sharks: Jeremy Latimore and James Maloney
Reborn: Brad Takairangi
United SC: Andrew Fifita, Ben Barba, Blake Austin, David Fifita, Dylan Farrell, Jarryd Hayne, Ken Sio