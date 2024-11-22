Three Dally M Medal winners will headline the Nines Premier League, a rugby league nines carnival that will be held on the Gold Coast across Australia Day weekend.

Six years after his last rugby league match in 2018, 2009 and 2014 Dally M Medal winner Jarryd Hayne will return to the field for the tournament and will be joined by 2010 Dally M Medal winner Todd Carney and 2012 Dally M Medal winner Ben Barba.

Over the two days in January, 16 teams will face off against each other and attempt to dethrone the Southern Sharks, the back-to-back premiers comprised of players from the Illawarra, Group 6 and Group 7 competitions.

According to the tournament's website, other former NRL players competing on the Gold Coast include Andrew Fifita, Blake Austin, Corey Norman, Daniel Conn, Matt Bowen, Mitchell Pearce and Willie Mason.

For the first time, Nines Premier League has partnered with Kayo Sports, which will allow rugby league fans to watch the event from their homes on January 25 and 26.

This comes after 44,000 individuals tuned into the event last year through their YouTube page.

ACTV: Joel Thompson

Arthur Beetson Foundation: TBA

CMBT: Daniel Conn

Dawgs: Brayden Musgrove, Mitchell Pearce and Todd Carney

EZ Sqaud: James Roberts, Joseph Paulo, Kenny Edwards, Mahe Fonua, Marmin Barba, Matt Bowen, Tyrone Roberts

Knuckle Dusters: Josh McGuire

Legacy: Corey Norman and Josh Hoffman

Matakesi RFC: TBA

North Coast Marlins: Kurtis Rowe

PAC BaaBaas: TBA

Port Moresby Viper: TBA

RLPA: Blake Leary, Chris McQueen, Clint Newton, Justin Horo, Mitch Rein, Sam Thaiday, Shannon Walker, Willie Mason

Salty Pigs: Ben Marschke and Ben Thomas (Coaching Staff: Boyd Cordner, Brandon Smith and Victor Radley)

Southern Sharks: Jeremy Latimore and James Maloney

Reborn: Brad Takairangi

United SC: Andrew Fifita, Ben Barba, Blake Austin, David Fifita, Dylan Farrell, Jarryd Hayne, Ken Sio