Former North Queensland Cowboys premiership winner John Asiata is reportedly eyeing a return to the NRL to finish his career.

The 30-year-old left the NRL at the end of 2021 after seven years with the North Queensland Cowboys and another year with the Brisbane Broncos.

He had signed a deal for 2022 with the Canterbury Bulldogs, however, that was terminated after it became apparent he wouldn't be able to play without a COVID vaccination - something he refused to have.

Instead, Asiata signed with the Leigh Leopards (then Centurions) in England, with the team earning promotion to the Super League this season.

Asiata, who can play as both a forward and a five-eighth, has been among the most in-form players in the competition, and Wide World of Sports is reporting that three clubs are interested in his services.

"There is one club in Queensland and two in New South Wales that are interested in John," his manager told the publication.

"His form in England has been very good but he feels it is time to come home."

It's unclear which sides they may be, but there is a fair chance that the Gold Coast Titans or the Dolphins could make a play from Asiata from Queensland, while any one of a number of New South Wales-based clubs could be interested in the 30-year-old's services for 2024 and potentially beyond.

Asiata was a crafty player during his time in the NRL, able to hold his own in multiple positions, and could be a handy pick-up for most sides in the competition with 138 games of NRL experience under his belt to go with another 40 in the Super League.

Asiata has also played international rugby league for both Samoa and Tonga.