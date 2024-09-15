Newcastle Knights forward Leo Thompson will start the 2025 NRL season on the sidelines after being charged with a careless high tackle.

The tackle - which came just three minutes out from fulltime in Newcastle's sudden death loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday evening - saw him spend the final minutes of the game in the sin bin after questions were originally asked about whether the tackle was a send off worthy offence.

QLD Country Bank NQL 28 FT 16 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The tackle also saw the two teams come together in an all in push and shove.

Thomspon has now been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge and will face a week on the sidelines - to be served in Round 1 next year - with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he fights and loses.

Given he made his New Zealand international debut last year, there is also a chance the Knights will lobby the NRL and judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew to serve his suspension during the Pacific Championships, however, it's unclear whether he was set to be picked by the NZRL for the matches against Australia and Tonga.

Elsewhere in the same game, Jack Cogger is facing a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights at the judiciary panel and loses, for dangerous contact on Murray Taulagi.

Two Grade 1 charges were also handed down by the MRC from the earlier game as the Melbourne Storm recorded a 27-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

Cronulla Sharks duo Braydon Trindall and winger Sione Katoa were both cited for dangerous contact and a careless high tackle respectively, and are both facing fines. Trindall (first offence) faces $1000 or $1500 with an early guilty plea, and Katoa (second offence) faces $1800 or $2500.

All four players charged have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.