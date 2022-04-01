Canterbury Bulldogs' England international Luke Thompson has not ruled out a return to the Super League. It comes as uncertainty continues to surround the prop's future in the NRL.

Thompson joined the Bulldogs on a deal set to expire in 2023, however, since his move south, the 26-year-old has been the subject of much speculation. The latest being that he has been offered to the Wests Tigers, though Thompson was quick to shrug those reports off.

Despite the constant chatter, Thompson insisted he was committed to his career at Belmore.

When asked about the speculation by The Daily Telegraph, the Englishman said "I signed a three-year contract at the Bulldogs and I have every intention of fulfilling my contract. I am really looking forward to the season ahead and the year after."

Pressed further on his future, he left the door open, saying "Going back home is always going to be an option but I think I will decide when it comes around to it. I’m enjoying my time over here at the minute.”

The Bulldogs are rumoured to have salary cap issues, following the impending signings of players for 2023.

With those arrivals, such as Penrith star Viliame Kikau, some will need to make way. Thompson's comments are unlikely to quell the speculation.