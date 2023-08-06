Controversy surrounding judgements made by the NRL's match review committee during Round 23 will continue with Thomas Burgess set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Burgess, who was sin binned for a high shot on Cronulla prop Tom Hazelton during Saturday night's loss in Perth, has been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

Under the NRL's judiciary policy, and with Burgess having three or more offences on his rolling 12-month record, it means he will face three weeks on the sideline if he takes an early guilty plea.

Should the Englishman head to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night, he will risk a fourth week on the sidelines.

Given the Rabbitohs are now in a scrap to make the finals, but only have three games remaining in the regular season, it will create quite the headache for the club in working out whether to accept the early guilty plea, essentially meaning Burgess can't return until the finals, or whether to pursue a downgrade, which would allow Burgess to pay a fine and play next week.

Ultimately, without the downgrade, the Rabbitohs do their chances of making the finals no favours.

The MRC also found two other charges to make from Saturday's games, with North Queensland Cowboys veteran utility Jake Granville and Newcastle Knights' second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon both hit with Grade 1 careless high tackle offences.

Granville's tackle was against Jesse Arthars, while Fitzgibbon was cited for a tackle against Jamayne Isaako.

Both players will pay fines - Granville is on a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, so will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses, while Fitzgibbon will pay $1800 or $2500 if he fights and loses.

All three players must make a decision on their pleas by midday (AEST) on Monday.