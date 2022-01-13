The younger brother of Jake and Tom Trbojevic has inked an agreement to stay alongside his siblings as a Sea Eagle until the cessation of the 2023 season.

Manly announced on Thursday morning that Ben Trbojevic, 20, had inked a new deal with his boyhood club in an effort to add to his four first-grade appearances made last year.

Speaking to club media, the Mona Vale-raised utility expressed that he was excited about the prospect of improving his game under the watchful eye of head coach Des Hasler.

“I’m very pleased to have re-signed with the Sea Eagles, a club that has been a huge part of my life already,’’ Trbojevic said.

“There is a great feeling amongst the team about the years ahead and what we can achieve.

“I have so much more to learn about being an NRL player and there is no better teacher than Coach Des Hasler.”

While Sea Eagles supporters are likely to be ecstatic that the local junior will return alongside his blonde brothers, further joy was in store for the faithful with the announcement that fellow youngsters Kaeo Weekes and Tolutau Koula had signed on the dotted line as well.

Although neither of the duo has tasted NRL action yet, both Weekes and Koula will be afforded every right to due to shaking hands on deals that will keep them on the Northern Beaches until 2023 and 2024 respectively.

After lighting up in his SG Ball and NSW Cup appearances, Koula, 19, is seen as a centre for the future given his propensity for crossing the try-line.

And even though the Newington College graduate can be content with what he has already achieved, Koula unequivocally stated that he still held lofty ambitions for the upcoming season.

"I’m very determined to make my NRL debut for Manly this season," he said.

“This new deal is pretty special to me and my family.”

Despite Manly already laying claim to having the best fullback in the competition, fellow 19-year-old Weekes explained that the ability to continue learning from 'Tommy Turbo' was a real blessing.

“I just want to keep working on my game and to keep learning as much as I possibly can from the best full-back in the NRL in Tom Trbojevic,’’ he divulged.

“To make my NRL debut here at Manly would mean so much to me.”

Manly are set to start their 2022 season when they face reigning premiers Penrith on March 10.