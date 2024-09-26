The Sydney Roosters are gearing up to take on the Melbourne Storm this Friday in the preliminary final, despite a challenging historical match up.

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith has expressed his confidence in the Roosters, asserting that they won't be intimidated on Friday night.

Since 2020, the Storm has dominated the rivalry, boasting a 10-1 record against the Roosters, including five consecutive victories.

“They met each other in week two of the finals and you just have to remember that the Roosters were up,” Smith told SENQ.

“In the last minute, it took a Cam Munster kick to Will Warbrick and then take a miraculous catch and score a try for the Storm to take victory.

“The Roosters don't go down to Melbourne with any concern or any worry. I think they'll be pretty confident especially after the way they played over the weekend.”

Smith believes that, despite the record, the Roosters hold an advantage after their strong performance last Saturday. Additionally, they benefit from having played more recently. He points out that the only teams truly feeling the pressure are Penrith and Melbourne.

“They won't take any fear into Melbourne. There is little expectation on them winning this game so it takes a whole heap of pressure off their shoulders.

“There is only pressure on two teams this weekend and that's Penrith and Melbourne.

“If the Roosters can start well and jag some early points, that puts a whole heap of pressure on Melbourne to respond and get themselves back in the game.”

The Roosters will face the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, both fighting for a spot in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.