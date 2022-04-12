Rugby League legend and Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has called it "ridiculous" to blame anyone other than those who create the rules for players taking advantage of and bending rules.

In their game against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday night, twice the Gold Coast Titans gave away deliberate penalties to get a break in play so they could use their captain's challenge. They proved successful both times.

On both occasions, the Titans gave the eels possession in a fashion they deemed incorrect (correctly) and then gave away a ruck infringement penalty as the defence on purpose. On Monday the NRL made it clear that only the penalty, not the play before is challengeable.

Any player found to commit a penalty deliberately in the hopes of getting a chance to challenge the play before will find themselves in the sin bin.

Slater shared his thoughts on the whole debacle on 2GB's Wide World of Sports radio.

"I think this is ridiculous. The NRL has created this, they created this problem," Slater said.

"Any rule change that you make, there's going to be a flow-on effect with the players and coaches - that's their job.

"They're professionals, they're full-time at trying to get the advantage in the game.

Slater went on to argue that almost every penalty in an NRL game is deliberately given.

"To put someone in the bin for a deliberate penalty, you may as well put someone in the bin every time you blow the whistle because every penalty is deliberate," Slater added.

"You tell me a penalty that's not deliberate? When you get down on the tryline and you're defending your tryline, they hold them down longer deliberately to slow the play-the-ball.

"That's just a part of the game. Every penalty has to be a sin bin if that's the way you want to adjudicate."

"If they feel like they've been hard done by and a call hasn't gone their way that should've gone their way, they have got a captain's challenge there.

"I don't see what the problem is. Why can't we challenge it?

"You've only got one, if you get it wrong you haven't got it anymore, so we're only going to see one stoppage if they get it wrong.

"But if they get it right, we're getting the right decision. I don't know why we're making all these rules around the captain's challenge."