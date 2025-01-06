Sydney Roosters forward Siua Wong has revealed that he is yet to completely shut the door on a potential code switch to rugby union in the future.

Still young and yet to reach the prime of his career, Wong is one of many players on the Roosters roster who have played both rugby union and rugby league at elite levels after attending Scots College.

Competing in the GPS competition, Scots has helped breed and develop multiple Wallabies stars.

At the same time, Angus Crichton, Billy Smith, and Blake Steep are former students who took up rugby union at school before finding themselves in the NRL.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Wong revealed that although he is committed to the Sydney Roosters and will see out the next two seasons with the club he is yet to fully close the door on a potential code switch.

Hunted by the Australian Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at the backend of 2023 before signing a contract extension with the Roosters, the 21-year-old would generate much interest if he ever decided to leave the NRL.

"There's always thoughts, but at the moment my full commitment (is to) the Roosters," Wong said.

"I think that was one of the main reasons I moved over to Scots because they put me into that school and I've loved this club and everything that its about.

"I'm keen to see what the future holds, but at the moment, I've just been focused on my (rugby league) career."

Embed from Getty Images

The winner of the club's Rising Star and NSW Cup Player of the Year awards after his debut season in 2023, a potential move to rugby union would see him become the third Roosters player to jump codes, following good friends Joseph Manu (Toyota Verblitz) and Joseph Suaalii (NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia).

It is understood that the NSW Waratahs previously offered Wong a contract in 2021 before he signed a three-year contract with the Roosters.

If he does end up deciding to go down that path, the Waratahs are likely to be one of the many teams that would make a play for his services and it would see him reunite with Suaalii.