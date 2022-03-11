Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has stated the pressure that has built around his position won't mean much when the first whistle is blown in Saturday night's Round 1 bout with Melbourne.

Maguire was subject to ongoing speculation and scrutiny across the course of last season, with the Tigers' senior coach having his position questioned as the club endured another finals-less campaign.

The Tigers confirmed Maguire would remain at the helm for the 2022 season in the same week the 48-year-old was reportedly tipped to depart, showing their faith in the coach that has led the venture club for the past three seasons.

Despite the retainment, Maguire firms as the favourite to be the first coach on the chopping block this season.

While the title won't be one Maguire would like to bear, it's not something playing heavily on his mind.

“I don’t pay too much attention to that,” Maguire said, per NRL.com.

“There are markets for coaches who have been at the top of the ladder too and it’s probably exactly the same.

“It’s all part of the game. For myself it’s about getting the players to start performing in a consistent matter. I enjoy the expectation with what comes with the job.”

Entering his fourth year in the hot seat, Maguire will be looking to snap the 10-year run of bottom-half finishes that have marred the Tigers - a factor that is sure to weigh heavily on their 2022 ambitions.

For Maguire however, the Wests Tigers coach remains confident his side can silence any external noise should they remain on course with their brand of football.

“All the time, wherever you are in this game there’s the same [pressure],” he said.

“It’s a club we all want to rise. We’ve gone through a fair bit in the last couple of years but it’s about what we do now.

“The big thing I’ve seen the players really focus on is how we want to play our game and make sure we can do the things we can control.

“It’s the style of the Wests Tigers and how we go about things.”

The Tigers will host the Storm at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, with the match scheduled to commence at 7:35pm.

