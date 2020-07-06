Earlier this year I said Milford will play Origin in 2020. This may be true, but only if there’s a residents game as the curtain raiser. DCE and Munster are the halves combo (injury aside) but even if one is missing, Milford’s form has dropped off so dramatically that he has fallen down the pecking order.

For years Milford was talked up as a certain Origin regular but has thus far failed to live up to that hype. He will need a huge turn around in form to be there. Right now, I can’t see it.