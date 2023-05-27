Despite the excitement for the upcoming State of Origin series, let's face it - for the next two months the NRL is going to largely take a back seat.

That's not to say it won't be brilliant, any rugby league is better than none, but there's a plethora of Origin-effected tussles coming up.

Although I'll likely complain about it, the truth is we have been spoiled thus far in 2023.

So much so that I've compiled a list of the top five NRL games of the season. The cut off is the end of Round 12, so any Round 13 games that have completed before publication were not considered.

Initially I shortlisted 14 games, cut down to nine then painstakingly reduced to five. I re-watched highlights of the top nine, so this was a fun one to put together.

Let us know below what was your game of the season, either for your side or just in general.

Here are my top five NRL games (as of May 25) in 2023:

Shortlisted : Roosters vs Souths (Round 3), Roosters vs Dragons (Round 8), Dolphins vs Broncos (Round 4), Knights vs Panthers (Round 7)