Despite the excitement for the upcoming State of Origin series, let's face it - for the next two months the NRL is going to largely take a back seat.
That's not to say it won't be brilliant, any rugby league is better than none, but there's a plethora of Origin-effected tussles coming up.
Although I'll likely complain about it, the truth is we have been spoiled thus far in 2023.
So much so that I've compiled a list of the top five NRL games of the season. The cut off is the end of Round 12, so any Round 13 games that have completed before publication were not considered.
Initially I shortlisted 14 games, cut down to nine then painstakingly reduced to five. I re-watched highlights of the top nine, so this was a fun one to put together.
Let us know below what was your game of the season, either for your side or just in general.
Here are my top five NRL games (as of May 25) in 2023:
Shortlisted: Roosters vs Souths (Round 3), Roosters vs Dragons (Round 8), Dolphins vs Broncos (Round 4), Knights vs Panthers (Round 7)
5. Dolphins vs Titans - Round 8
For those who don't remember this one straight away - it's the one where the Dolphins came back.
Over 20,000 people attended the very first clash between these two southern Queensland sides, and you'd be hard pressed finding someone who walks away disappointed.
Unless you were wearing a Titans jersey, then you were absolutely disappointed. As well as angered. Furious. Crushed.
The Titans started this game like a house on fire, rushing out to a 26-0 lead. Tanah Boyd's 26th minute try looked to have iced this game before the half hour mark of the first half.
Robert Jennings managed to cross in the 33rd minute creating a wave of people rushing to social media to claim that "the comeback is on".
The Dolphins ran in four unanswered tries in the second half, with Euan Aitken's try with five minutes to go ultimately sealing the record comeback victory.
This was about as Jekyll and Hyde game as you will ever see.
The 28-26 score-line simply doesn't tell the full story of the game. No score-line could. This is one that literally has to be seen to be believed.