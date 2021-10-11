Playing for two nations isn't something out of the ordinary in rugby league history.

The NRL eligibility rules have often been a point of hot contention in the sport, with players regularly able to switch back and forth from Tier 1 to Tier 2 nations.

While it has allowed the international game to grow, the debate that rages surrounding it is unlikely to die anytime soon.

Still, some of the best players in the modern era have taken the approach of representing more than one nation.

Here are the best of the best.