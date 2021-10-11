Playing for two nations isn't something out of the ordinary in rugby league history.
The NRL eligibility rules have often been a point of hot contention in the sport, with players regularly able to switch back and forth from Tier 1 to Tier 2 nations.
While it has allowed the international game to grow, the debate that rages surrounding it is unlikely to die anytime soon.
Still, some of the best players in the modern era have taken the approach of representing more than one nation.
Here are the best of the best.
5. Anthony Minichiello
Born in Australia, Rugby League icon Anthony Minichiello represented both the Kangaroos and Italy.
Starting his international career with the Italian side in 1999 in the inaugural Mediterranean Cup, 'Mini' has done his fair share for Italian rugby league. In 2013, Minichiello captained the Italian squad to their first-ever Rugby League World Cup campaign after knocking off powerhouses England in the qualifiers.
Overall, Mini played seven tests for the Italian side and nineteen tests for the Kangaroos. During his international career he also he was fortunate to win the prestigious Golden Boot award for Rugby League World International Player of the Year in 2005 when he was playing for the Kangaroos as well as picking up the RLIF back of the year award.