Round 16 of the NRL Fantasy season brought some impressive performances. Here are the top 5 fantasy scorers who made a significant impact:

1. Jayden Campbell - 89 Points

Gold Coast Titans - WFB - $559,000

Jayden Campbell was in scintillating form for the Gold Coast Titans, scoring a remarkable 89 points. He showcased his playmaking abilities with 3 try assists, adding flair with 3 offloads, and demonstrating precision with 11 goals. Campbell's all-round performance not only helped his team but also delighted his fantasy owners.

2. Keano Kini - 85 Points

Gold Coast Titans - WFB - $523,000

Keano Kini continued the Titans' dominance in the fantasy realm with an outstanding 85-point performance. His defensive efforts were on display with 2 try savers, and he was a force in attack, running 249 meters and crossing the line for 2 tries. Kini's balanced game was crucial for both his real-life and fantasy teams.

3. Terrell May - 84 Points

Sydney Roosters - MID - $643,000

Terrell May delivered a powerhouse performance for the Sydney Roosters, racking up 84 points. His defensive prowess was evident with 37 tackles, and he contributed offensively with 3 offloads and an impressive 214 meters run. May's work rate and ability to make meters made him a standout in the middle.

4. Damien Cook - 82 Points

South Sydney Rabbitohs - HOK - $714,000

Damien Cook showed why he's one of the best hookers in the game with an 82-point effort. He was a tackling machine with 44 tackles, combined with 2 try assists and 8 tackle busts, showcasing his versatility and influence on the game. Cook's high work rate and creativity were key for the Rabbitohs and fantasy managers alike.

5. Joseph Tapine - 76 Points

Canberra Raiders - MID - $703,000

Joseph Tapine rounded out the top five with a solid 76-point performance. He demonstrated his strength and agility with 3 offloads and 5 tackle busts, while also running for 177 meters. Tapine's ability to break tackles and gain meters made him a valuable asset for the Raiders and fantasy enthusiasts.

These top performers for Round 16 showed exceptional skills and determination, making them standout players in the NRL Fantasy landscape.