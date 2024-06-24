The Gold Coast Titans will await scans for star Jayden Campbell after he was revealed to have suffered a hand injury during Saturday's heavy 60-point win over the New Zealand Warriors.

It's understood Campbell suffered the injury early during the game, but then stayed on the field, scoring a try and kicking 11 goals.

His 26 points is a club record for the Titans, while the 66 points scored in total is the first time the Robina-based outfit have scored more than 50 points in a single game.

The Titans will be sweating on the scans for Campbell, with the club confirming he suffered swelling in his hand after the game through a statement.

Assistant coach Jim Lenihan also told AAP Sport that there was a chance he has a fracture in his hand, although the club are hopeful he won't miss any game time, with the Titans to take on the Cronulla Sharks in Coffs Harbour in Round 18 following a bye this coming weekend - that will be a positive for the injury-ravaged Titans who can give Campbell extra recovery time.

"The physios weren't sure but they thought he might have a slight fracture in his hand," Lenihan told AAP on Sunday.

"It might be that or an exploded blood vessel but he will get scans.

"Hopefully this (injury) won't keep him out for long, or at all."

The Titans, who are at the wrong end of the NRL ladder despite their win over the Warriors, have been dealing with a crippling injury crisis this season, although are now slowly starting to return to full strength, with AJ Brimson due back after the bye as well, potentially creating a selection headache for head coach Des Hasler.