Throughout the history of Rugby League there are is a history of dud recruiting from every club.
The Gold Coast Titans recently recruited David Fifita from the Brisbane Broncos on a $3.5M three-year-deal, who now faces pressure to live up to the hype of his price tag.
We’ve taken a look at the top 10 signings for the Gold Coast Titans that, at least in the eyes of fans, failed to provide the club with return on investment.
So strap yourself in as we count down the top 10 dud signings in the history of the Gold Coast Titans.
10. Leva Li
In 2015 former Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels NYC player Leva Li was signed to a one-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans after trialling with Queensland Cup side the Tweed Heads Seagulls.
In round 23 of that Year Li made his debut for the club against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs before spending the entire 2016 season contracted with the Titans yet playing the season with the Tweed Heads Seagulls.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was released after playing one game.
I kept looking for two particular names on your list of dud buys by the Gold Coast.
Number two dud buy was: Leilani Latu . A star forward at Penrith, permanent first grader there. Number one dud buy was: Bryce Cartwright. Star first grader at Penrith in the forwards , or at 5/8th.
Both failed miserably at the Gold Coast.
So sorry THEPEOPLESDUDE. You’re just wrong.