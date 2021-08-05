Rugby League great Cameron Smith has recently just named his top 3 players for the 2021 season so far.

Smith named the 3 alongside Andrew Voss on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"As of right now, I’ll go ‘Tommy Turbo’ (Tom Trbojevic) at number one," Smith began.

"He’s followed closely by Nathan Cleary, I know he’s been injured, but he banked a lot of points early.

"For my third, Latrell Mitchell, I know he’s been suspended and he loses some points, but I’m going to throw him in there though as number three."

Extremely adamant that his trifecta was top rate, Smith also named a 'smokey' player that isn't far behind and given the time could crack into the top 3 by the end of the year.

"My smokey, is Nicho Hynes from the Melbourne Storm," said Smith.

The in-form quartet are all set to play a huge part in September, and if they remain firing, their respective sides are all a chance to end 2021 with some new bling on their ring fingers.