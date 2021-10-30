2022 is shaping up to be a ripper of a season. The Penrith Panthers will be looking to defend their crown, while at the opposite end of the table the Canterbury Bulldogs enter the season completely transformed.

A host of big-name players have switched clubs, new coaches will take the reins. To say I'm excited is an understatement.

Some players though will start the season under immediate pressure.

Whether it be pressure to hit the ground running at their new club, pressure to take them that one step further in 2022 or other factors, the pressure is on.

We look at ten players who face pressure from Round 1 in 2022.