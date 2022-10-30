November 1 is almost here, meaning every player off-contract at the end of next season can officially negotiate their futures and sign with rival clubs.

There are still a grand total of 178 players without a deal taking them beyond the end of 2023, making this likely one of the busiest off-season player movement periods in recent times.

RELATED: Every player off-contract at the end of 2023

On top of the 178 players, there are a handful of players with player options for 2024, meaning they are in the same position of being able to negotiate.

The number at this time last year was only a tick over 150, meaning almost 30 extra players still haven't signed on.

While some players will likely have to wait almost 12 months to learn their fate either with their current club or another one, many players could begin to be signed elsewhere during the month of November.

Including those with player options available to them, here are the top ten players who can negotiate from November 1.