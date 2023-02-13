The SIX rookies set for an NRL debut in 2023

Following some standout performances in the first week of the pre-season challenge, a host of rookies have put their hands up for an NRL debut in 2023.
While some youngsters like five-eighth Dion Teaupa shone for South Sydney, his path is blocked by Cody Walker and looks unlikely to earn a first-grade berth, however others have a clear lane to their maiden NRL game.
It's going to be a competitive race for this year's Dally M Rookie of the Year award with so much talent on the verge of being released into the NRL.
1. Paul Alamoti (Canterbury Bulldogs) - centre
There's a strong chance you already know this kid's name.
Compared to Sonny Bill Williams, the hulking centre only just turned 19 in January, and is a red-hot chance of claiming Canterbury's left centre role.
As it stands, recruit Hayze Perham will start at fullback with Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz on the wings while Braidon Burns is likely to start at centre alongside Jake Averillo, however Alamoti isn't just knocking on the door, he's banging it down.
The 19-year-old scored a try against Canberra and was a physical presence despite not playing 80. He might not start the first round, but he'll finish the year in the NRL.
One of the best don't argue tries scored in the @UniNewEngland #HMatts this year from Paul Alamoti 😤
Head to https://t.co/18ILTMtlks for our daily best of five coverage page 🎥 pic.twitter.com/TVv1NhiD0I
— NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) March 30, 2020