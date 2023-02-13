The SIX rookies set for an NRL debut in 2023

Following some standout performances in the first week of the pre-season challenge, a host of rookies have put their hands up for an NRL debut in 2023.

While some youngsters like five-eighth Dion Teaupa shone for South Sydney, his path is blocked by Cody Walker and looks unlikely to earn a first-grade berth, however others have a clear lane to their maiden NRL game.

It's going to be a competitive race for this year's Dally M Rookie of the Year award with so much talent on the verge of being released into the NRL.