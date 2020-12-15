We spend the off-season yammering away about the stars of our game and their potential contract moves and off-field dramas, but now is the time that the unknowns of each NRL roster are ploughing through pre-season, working their butts off to ensure that the next season is their year.
And while not all make it, we are blessed with a host of breakout talents year after year, youngsters ready to make their mark and begin their rugby league career as others draw close, and the cycle goes on.
Every club has their own stars ready to make a name for themselves, and here’s each club’s star on the rise ahead of the 2021 season.
Brisbane Broncos
The towering 20 year-old back-rower burst onto the scene in his five appearances for Brisbane, including a scintillating 40-metre solo try against Penrith.
Jordan Riki scored his first NRL try and gets the CSQ Play of the Game!#NRLBroncosPanthers pic.twitter.com/4aEgIW7hIr
— Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) September 4, 2020
Following the departure of David Fifita, Riki is a certainty to be in Kevin Walters’ Round 1 side, and a big bolter for the starting side. He’ll be one of Brisbane’s best in 2021.