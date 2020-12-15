We spend the off-season yammering away about the stars of our game and their potential contract moves and off-field dramas, but now is the time that the unknowns of each NRL roster are ploughing through pre-season, working their butts off to ensure that the next season is their year.

And while not all make it, we are blessed with a host of breakout talents year after year, youngsters ready to make their mark and begin their rugby league career as others draw close, and the cycle goes on.

Every club has their own stars ready to make a name for themselves, and here’s each club’s star on the rise ahead of the 2021 season.