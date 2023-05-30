In what many considered a surprise selection, Api Koroisau will line up in the Blues No. 9 jersey tomorrow evening, breaking the Wests Tigers' NSW Origin drought.

Competing with Damien Cook for the hooker role, Koroisau found form at the right time and will reconnect with his former Panthers teammates for the first time since leaving the club.

Fighting off nerves when he runs out on Wednesday in Adelaide, the occasion will mark his third game in Blues colours. Yet to play a full three-game series, Koroisau admitted to Zero Tackle that “the nerves will always be there” when he plays an Origin game.

“I know the nerves will be there,” Api told Zero Tackle.

“The nerves will always be there, it doesn't really go away.”

Reuniting with six of his former Panthers teammates - Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Isaiah Yeo and Liam Martin - Koroisau will be at home in the Blues jumper. Their connection with each other, which brought Penrith two premierships, will be invaluable against the Queenslanders.

The combination of Koroisau, Luai and Cleary will be especially dangerous for the Blues. Knowing each other's playing style inside out, their knowledge of each other and their position is second nature.

The same cannot be said for the Maroons, as Cameron Munster (Storm), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly) and Ben Hunt (Dragons) have only spent time together in previous representative camps and hail from three different NRL clubs.

“It's been great. We came into camp, and everything was the same like we never left,” Koroisau said to Zero Tackle about reuniting with his ex-teammates.

“Hopefully, we rekindle that relationship on the field too.”

“(The feeling) is awesome man. I think everyone's just super excited to be here, obviously another year being in camp but just a good feeling.”

There has been much debate after the squad was announced last week that Koroisau wasn't fit to play an entire 80 minutes after Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook was snubbed from the squad.

While it isn't the first time Brad Fittler has opted to pick one hooker, many critics believe the job feels like a two-hooker combination. Instead, Fittler chose Nicho Hynes on the interchange, relying on Koroisau in the middle of the field.

Api Koroisau insisted he is ready for any role he is given to do on Wednesday night and will relish the chance to compete against Ben Hunt and Harry Grant.

“If that's what they need me to do, I'll put my hand up for that.”

“They've played really well, too, when it comes to Origin, and I always loved coming up against the best hookers in the game.”

“It's another challenge for us and us as a team and myself personally.”

The NSW Blues will take on Queensland on May 31 as they look to attempt to recapture the State of Origin title.