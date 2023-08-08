Round 23 produced a series of season-defining results.

The Roosters kept their faint hopes of a finals finish alive, while the Sharks and Knights did their own hopes the world of good.

On the other side of the ledger, the Titans and Sea Eagles suffered near fatal blows to their hopes, while the Cowboys and Bunnies let huge opportunities slip.

Below are 20 thoughts from a brilliant round 23 of Rugby League action:

1. I've been saying it for years and surely the discussion is over now. The next NRL side needs to be based in Perth. It opens up a huge market, presents broadcasters with a perfect, late night TV time-slot and satisfies a massive demand. 50,000 people attended Saturday night's double header. Two more Origins have been announced for Perth. Just grant the next license next time expansion is approved.

2. Sticking with this, I don't want to see a Perth side announced tomorrow, unless it's for 2026, 27 or 28. As much as I want to see a Perth side, it can't be at the expense of the product. There's too large a gap between the good sides and the rest at current. With the ridiculous talent coming through, three more years and the talent pool will be screaming for another side.

3. Penrith fans will cry foul, they always do, but the fact Jarome Luai escaped with only a penalty and a fine is a complete joke. That was every bit as bad as other tackles that head seen sin bins and suspensions.

4. The only team that can stop Penrith from winning the competition this season is Penrith. If they go off the boil, have a bad night and can't hold the ball, they are beatable. If they don't, then we have a three-peat to contend with.

5. Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made some eyebrow raising decisions lately but one that looks at those it will pay off is elevating Braydon Trindall to partner Nicho Hynes. The youngster's performance against Souths more than justified the faith shown in him. If only the change was made a month ago.

6. The Sea Eagles losing to the Roosters has ended their 2023 finals hopes. Feel free to quote this very post in a month. I will own it.

7. This may come across as harsh so please feel free to call me out if you disagree. Latrell Mitchell seemingly wanted no part of one on one contact on Saturday night. The ease in which Hiroti then Katoa stepped him was, well ... too easy.

8. Nathan Brown being sent off following his first and only tackle on Thursday night may just be the most Nathan Brown thing ever. With the game, and his team's season, on the line, that was not the play. I get why he tried it but it's too risky. Just make the tackle.

9. Staying with this decision, I agree it was a send off. I did not agree with the referee saying that Brown "ran out of the line with intent" as justification. Intent to what? Make a tackle. There was no intent to take the bloke's head off. It was a risky tackle that just went wrong.

10. Calls for Jack Wighton to slot straight into the halves upon moving to Souths will get louder the longer young Ilias struggles. That said, he'll be 31 next season while Cody Walker will be 34. Unless the Bunnies move on Ilias, it's a really short-term pairing.

11. The Tigers decision to add Jayden Sullivan's signing to that of Latu Fainu shows the club is finally heading in the right direction. They now have a halves partnership to build around. My fear was that they were going to throw money at Blake Austin or Aidan Sezer. Full respect to both players but the Tigers don't need another patchwork solution. They have their one, six, seven and nine now. Good stuff.

12. The Bulldogs though, continue to sign anyone who has ever is available. Jaeman Salmon is a good pick up but he's a utility. Blake Taaffe is a player I've been spruiking for many weeks, but the Dogs spent a huge amount on a fullback in Stephen Chrichton. Taaffe looks another utility. They're linked to Connor Watson, yet another utility. Make it make sense please.

13. Daine Laurie obviously has Penrith in his blood, after being shown celebrating their title win despite playing for the Tigers, so I understand the move. That said, he absolutely could have played first grade at a number of clubs. Sean O'Sullivan and Jack Cogger have both played plenty of footy for Penrith though across recent seasons. Exciting times ahead.

14. With the amount of short drop outs in 2023, it's almost surprising to see a longer option taken. I'd love to see if anyone has the stats but I swear the team taking the drop out wins more contests than they lose.

15. Fans get frustrated week to week as their teams can go from world beaters to also rans in the space of a week. Spare a thought for the poor Raiders fans. They can go from brilliant to dire in the space of a minute. I've never seen a side who can be so Jekyll and Mr Hyde so often.

16. Almost nobody would have noticed it but Mawene Hiroti pulled off the play of the week on Saturday night. Souths broke down his side of the field and looked set to score. Hiroti sprinted at full tilt to get between the ball carrier and the support player, which ultimately saved a try. These effort plays don't get highlighted enough. If he doesn't outrun Campbell Graham to get between him and the ball, Graham scores untouched and that game is very different.

17. I've seen a huge number of people writing off the Storm after losing to Penrith on Friday night. A Storm side missing their halfback, their best winger and a side who lost a bloke 15 minutes in meaning a hooker had to play out wide. They also have two pretty handy players who played QLD Cup this past weekend with an eye to a return come Finals time. The Storm are far from gone just yet.

18. Not that it matters, but that new Raiders logo looks like it was designed on the old MS Paint program. No wonder fans are signing a petition to change it back. Again, it doesn't matter.

19. With the inconsistencies of the likes of the Sharks, Cowboys, Raiders etc, it looks like at least a side or two are going to play finals almost by default.

20. It's not often I'm short of words, but I am at a total loss as to how Brad Fittler avoided the axe following his horror performance this Origin series. His lack of a clear plan was reduced to meme status, with QLD'ers actively celebrating his re-appointment.