Overall I'd say that the 2023 NRL season was a huge success.
We had an all time great Grand Final, we may have seen the greatest era in the game's history, a multitude of future stars emerging and the introduction of a brand new club.
I'd also like to think that we learned a few things a long the way.
10 things to be exact!
Below are those very ten things that we learned in 2023:
10. The Penrith system is the best of the modern era
I'm calling it now, this Penrith system is the best the modern day game has ever seen.
However you want to interpret "modern" is up to you. I'd argue it's probably the best we've ever seen, period!
Craig Bellamy and Melbourne were famed for covering the loss of big stars with young players who came in and did the job.
Penrith, on the back of a third straight premiership, have usurped the Melbourne system, at least in my opinion.
They lost names like Apisai Koroisau, Taylan May (through injury) and Viliame Kikau, replacing them with players on half their wage, and yet lost almost nothing.