As the year’s first Team List Tuesday dawns upon us, Round 1 every year brings forth shock selections, stars benched, and like every season – a host of rookies.

While many look at the young crop for the SuperCoach potential, the majority of us watch in anticipation to see what the next generation can deliver.

There’s been some amazing rookies over the past few seasons, with the likes of Stephen Crichton and Harry Grant going from virtual unknowns to making the Origin squads in 2020. Every player on this list is yet to make their NRL debut, but you’ll know their names soon enough.