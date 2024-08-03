As the 2024 NRL season heads towards September fever, thirteen clubs remain in contention for the title.

Including the slim mathematical chances of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans, the field extends to fifteen.

The top three sides appear cemented, with the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers seemingly untouchable, and the Sydney Roosters hitting their stride at the right time of the year.

Teams in positions 4-13 are in a tight battle for finals spots, with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders emerging as the surprise packets of the year. Despite falling disappointingly short of expectations, the New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos are still in the mix and 2024 is not over.

With the race to the finals intensifying, the presence of key players can make or break a team's chances. Here is a closer look at the most indispensable player for each contender as they head into the crucial stages of the competition:

Melbourne Storm: Jahrome Hughes

Hughes has arguably had his best year in the number 7 jersey for the Melbourne Storm.

His performance has been pivotal in the absence of Cameron Munster, with his improved kicking game, creativity and lethal running game.

Hughes has stepped up as a leader on the field, guiding the Storm through a lot of very tight wins across the front half of the season, and ensuring their place in the top three.

While Cameron Munster's return is highly anticipated, his injury concerns add uncertainty.

The Storm's depth in the halves includes promising talents like Jonah Pezet and Tyran Wishart, but they lack the experience needed for high-stakes finals matches. Nick Meaney and Harry Grant could provide makeshift halves options, but Hughes' consistency and game-breaking abilities make him irreplaceable in this side.

Jahrome's leadership and experience will be essential in guiding the younger players through the pressures of finals football.

His presence is crucial for the Storm's title aspirations.

Penrith Panthers: Brian To'o

While Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are ultimately the keys to the side, the Panthers have shown that their structures create a next-man-up mentality. The Panthers hopes would be hit hard, but they'd still likely manage without them in crucial matches.

Brian To'o's contributions, however, are irreplaceable.

His work rate in running metres, tackle breaks and tough runs out of trouble are practically unmatched. To'o's ability to make meters and take pressure off the forwards has been a cornerstone of Penrith's game plan.

With Taylan May dropped and Izack Tago out of form, To'o's reliability and consistency become even more vital.

Dylan Edwards has had a breakout year, contributing significantly to the NSW Blues' success, but To'o's role in the Panthers' backline is indispensable for their finals campaign.

To'o's experience and resilience will be key factors in Penrith's quest for another title.

Sydney Roosters: Angus Crichton

Angus Crichton has been the linchpin in the Roosters' second-phase attack, line breaks and both structured and unstructured plays.

While James Tedesco is a crucial player, Joseph Manu provides a reliable backup at fullback.

Similarly, Sam Walker's resurgence has been timely, but his lack of experience in big matches remains a concern.

Luke Keary's recent form surge correlates with Sam Walker's golden streak and he is less reliable.

Crichton's influence in attack and defense makes his availability a must for finals footy.

His ability to break through defensive lines and create opportunities has been crucial for the Roosters, making him the player they cannot afford to lose as they push for the finals. He offers versatility, creativity, unpredictability and a sensational work ethic.

He has proven himself in the big games and has been one of the NRL's best in 2024.

Cronulla Sharks: Cameron McInnes

Cameron McInnes may not be the flashiest player, but his defensive prowess and work ethic are unmatched.

As club captain, he leads by example, taking hard runs and offering versatility by covering hooker, lock and forward positions.

Despite being unlucky to be dropped from the NSW side he worked so hard to make, McInnes remains the glue holding the Sharks together in the absence of other guns.

His relentless effort and leadership are critical, making him the player the Sharks cannot afford to lose if they are to make a deep finals run.

McInnes' leadership on and off the field has been a stabilising factor for the Sharks who are humming along in the top four despite many not giving them a chance to go deep in 2024.

North Queensland Cowboys: Tom Dearden

Tom Dearden has had a stellar 2024, stepping up in the Queensland State of Origin series in Cameron Munster's absence.

His hunger, speed and creativity have been pivotal for the Cowboys.

Dearden's ability to maintain intensity throughout matches, coupled with his game-breaking skills, makes him irreplaceable.

While Scott Drinkwater, Reece Robson, and Reuben Cotter are crucial to the team, Dearden's influence and playmaking abilities make him the key player for the Cowboys' finals ambitions.

Dearden's performance in the State of Origin series was a testament to his development as a player. His ability to take on the line, create opportunities for his teammates and provide stability in the halves has translated to the Cowboys' resurgence.

Manly Sea-Eagles: Tom Trbojevic

Tom Trbojevic is a generational talent whose impact on the Sea Eagles is profound.

Daly Cherry-Evans is the heart and soul of the team, but Trbojevic's game-breaking abilities set him apart.

His physical gifts, natural talent and silky versatility across the full width of the field make him indispensable.

Trbojevic's presence on the field significantly enhances Manly's chances of making and performing in the finals. Without him, their prospects are slim at best.

Trbojevic's ability to influence the game from both attack and defence makes him a unique asset for the Sea Eagles. His speed, agility, and vision allow him to create scoring opportunities and disrupt the opposition's defense.

Trbojevic's leadership and experience will be on show in high-pressure finals matches if Manly can hold onto their top eight spot.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Reed Mahoney

Reed Mahoney has been the Bulldogs' lifeblood in 2024.

His leadership, tenacity and ability to get under opponents' skin inspires his team weekly.

Mahoney's 80-minute performances, consistently topping tackle counts and key effort areas make him irreplaceable.

The importance of Stephen Crichton in bringing out the best in the team, including Matt Burton, cannot be understated. But Mahoney's relentless effort and influence make him the Bulldogs' most crucial player as they push for a finals berth.

The Bulldogs' depth at hooker would be a concern if they were to lose him in their run for the finals.

Mahoney's ability to control the game from dummy half, defensive efforts and inspirational big game moments have already made the Bulldogs 2024 season a success beyond expectation.

The Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, affectionally known as 'The Hammer', has been a standout for the Dolphins, bringing individual brilliance and success from the Origin level back to the NRL's newest team.

Depth and versatility are vital for the Dolphins, whose squad depth has always been a concern.

With Jake Averillo finding his feet as a centre and Trai Fuller's spark - but lack of experience, Tabuai-Fidow's presence at fullback is so important to The Dolphins' finals push.

He is X-factor personified.

Tabuai-Fidow's speed and agility make him a constant threat in attack, capable of breaking through defensive lines and creating scoring opportunities. His experience at the Origin level has provided him with the composure and confidence needed in high-pressure situations.

The Hammer's ability to change the game with his individual brilliance can be the difference between winning and losing.

Canberra Raiders: Jamal Fogarty

Jamal Fogarty brings a calming sensibility to a Raiders team which in 2024 has been labelled as unbalanced with inexperience.

His mammoth kicking game, defensive strength and leadership bring stability to a team that many were tipping for the bottom four at the start of the season.

Fogarty's ability to unlock his teammates' potential and his level-headedness are paramount for the Raiders. His role in allowing Ethan Strange to play his best game at five-eighth and his overall influence make him irreplaceable for Canberra's finals hopes.

In his absence, the Raiders have been poor. With Fogarty on deck, the Green Machine is a different beast.

The Raiders can definitely be taken seriously with their first choice halfback available.

St George Illawarra Dragons: Zac Lomax

Zac Lomax has emerged as a game-changer for the Dragons.

His goal-kicking accuracy and aerial abilities make him a constant threat.

Lomax's transformation after settling the controversies surrounding his playing position and club future has been remarkable.

His ability to change the game's dynamics and his reliability under pressure bring a lot to a Dragons side which runs hot and cold.

Lomax's performances in the Origin series surprised nearly everyone except himself.

While Ben Hunt steers the team around, his 2024 form has been inconsistent. The Dragons have one of the biggest forward packs in the NRL and if they're on song, they can unlock Lomax.

Newcastle Knights: Kalyn Ponga

Kalyn Ponga is the most influential player for the Knights, and the distance to the nearest Knight is daylight.

His tendency to finish the season in top form could be enhanced after he had minimal involvement in this year's State of Origin. He could arrive at the finals as a rested and motivated force, but a lot will need to go right for the Novocastrians.

Ponga's game-breaking abilities and influence on the Knights' play style are undeniable.

He has vision, speed and agility and he can slot into the halves if needed.

Ponga's experience at Origin level will be what the Knights will be relying on if they are to be any hope in 2024.

New Zealand Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad brings creativity and enthusiasm to a side which has, in 2024, been widely criticised for being too reliant on set structures.

His hard-running and ball-playing role in the Warriors' attacking backline has been missed during periods of the season.

The drums were beating for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to slot straight into fullback but CNK has shown why he remains first choice.

If the Warriors are to make a finals push, they cannot do it without Nicoll-Klokstad.

Shaun Johnson will go down as one of the game's all-timers, and aspects of 2024 Nicoll-Klokstad have looked very similar to his golden era.

Brisbane Broncos: Reece Walsh

Reece Walsh brings a game-breaking ability to the Broncos.

While Adam Reynolds is crucial, Walsh's potential to generate points and break plays wide open makes him irreplaceable for Brisbane's finals hopes.

He has learned some very hard lessons over the past 12 months and this could see him come to life - if the Broncos do the unthinkable and sneak into the top eight.

Walsh simply has the ability to create points out of nothing, and while Reynolds is so influential on those around him, Brisbane have become somewhat used to seeing him on the pine.

Every finals series needs an X-factor to break tight games apart. Walsh does that like no other.