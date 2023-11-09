The NRL are reportedly frustrated that Round 1 of the draft draw for 2024 was leaked to the general public on Thursday.

Multiple publications reported the opening round of the season in full on Thursday, suggesting that, as Zero Tackle had suggested some time ago, there would be two matches in Las Vegas played a week before the remaining six Round 1 games in Australia.

In the draft that was leaked on Thursday, it was revealed that the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers would headline the round with a Friday night blockbuster, the Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys would play an all-Queensland game, and the Newcastle Knights would host the Canberra Raiders in the first game on Australian soil in a rematch of their elimination final from last year.

It was also revealed that the Wests Tigers would have the bye in the opening round.

Journalist Brent Read, though, told Triple M Radio that meetings with clubs haven't yet been conducted and, in the case of those that were supposed to happen on Thursday, have now been pushed back, with the likelihood that there will be changes to the draw.

"We have to be a bit careful because this is only a draft draw," Read said on air.

"I don't think it was meant to come out into the public domain yet, and the NRL had arranged meetings with a lot of clubs today and tomorrow to go through their home games with them.

"My understanding is those meetings for today have now been cancelled and pushed back to tomorrow, so don't be surprised if there are some late changes to this draw because the NRL aren't happy it got out."

Origin dates have also reportedly been locked in in the same six-week format as last year.

The full NRL draw is reportedly set to be released next Monday.