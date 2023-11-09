A Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers blockbuster is set to headline the opening round of the NRL season when it finally commences on Australian soil.

That match, which, according to The Sydney Morning Herald will be played in prime time on a Friday evening, will be played a week after the double-header to open the season in Las Vegas.

Zero Tackle have previously revealed that Round 1 would be a split round affair, with two games to be played on the Saturday evening (local time) - Sunday morning and afternoon (Australian time) before another six games take centre stage in Australia the following weekend.

That will allow the teams who play in Las Vegas (on March 2) to have a week off before resuming their season.

Based on the timezone at that time of year, 6pm and 8pm local time kick-offs would see the games beemed back into Australia at 1pm and 3pm (AEDT) on Sunday afternoon.

The remainder of Round 1 will see one game on the Thursday, with the Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders to clash in a rematch of their epic elimination final on Thursday, March 7.

Two games will then be played on Friday with the New Zealand Warriors to open their season at home against the Cronulla Sharks, and the Storm to host the Panthers.

Saturday's double will see the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs clash in a Sydney derby, before the St George Illawarra Dragons travel north to play the Gold Coast Titans in the evening.

The Dragons, who had the bye in Round 1 last year, are this time replaced by the Wests Tigers, who will receive an extra week to tune up under Benji Marshall before their campaign gets going.

The only Sunday game in the opening round will be a Queensland clash between the Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys, likely at Suncorp Stadium and in the Channel 4:05pm timeslot.

The NRL's double-header on Saturday will also be likely played in the 5:30pm and 7:35pm timeslots as the NRL look to avoid playing extra games in daytime during the hotter part of the season.

The report suggests the full draw could be released on Monday.

Expected Round 1 schedule

Per Sydney Morning Herald

Saturday March 2 (Las Vegas time)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Thursday, March 7

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday, March 8

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park

Saturday, March 9

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs at CommBank Stadium

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CBus Super Stadium

Sunday, March 10

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium

Bye: Wests Tigers