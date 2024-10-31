Former Sydney Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is reportedly edging closer to an NRL return with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The forward, who left the Roosters at the end of the 2022 season after playing 167 of his 168 NRL games for the tri-colours, linked up with the Catalans Dragons in 2023.

An injury plagued first season in the English Super League limited him to just ten games though, and he was close to signing with the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2024.

A failed medical test scuppered that plan though, before he was axed halfway through the 2024 campaign by Catalans for attending a concert alongside teammates when he was supposed to be at training.

He has since been in talks with the Bulldogs, Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles, although all three deals have at times looked to be under the threat of not happening.

It's understood the Bulldogs were priced out of a deal, while informal chats with the Roosters never took off, but News Corp are instead reporting he will link up with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The report suggests he will start on a train and trial deal before moving into the Top 30 squad ahead of the 2025 NRL season, where he will likely begin on a one-year contract.

The signing will - if Taukeiaho can get back to the best form he displayed at the Roosters which elevated his status among the top props in the competition - be a major boost to the Sea Eagles.

The club have marked Taniela Paseka as their forward pack leader moving forward, but have struggled in the depth department in recent seasons despite a number of other promising players at the club.

At their best, Manly would have Taukeiaho join the likes of Toafofoa Sipley, Josh Aloiai and Ethan Bullemor in the engine room, with Jake Trbojevic continuing in his spot at lock.

What is unclear is how Taukeiaho's knee injury - which has hampered him for two years - is progressing.

It's understood Manly are also still interested in adding John Bateman to their roster from the Wests Tigers.