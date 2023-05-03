The incredible and moving life of former NRL superstar Ian Roberts is set to be told on screen, as he will become the subject of an upcoming documentary film.

Roberts' story will finally be told on screens after numerous attempts to make him the subject of documentaries in the past.

Although he has declined numerous past approaches, Roberts felt a connection with filmmaker Heath Davis.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Davis approached Roberts after the Manly pride jersey fiasco. The fiasco saw multiple Sea Eagles players withdraw from playing in the game for that round.

After feeling comfortable with Davis, Roberts finally decided it was time to tell his story in the form of a documentary.

"There's such a wide scope of subject matter, and not just around rugby league and the gay thing," Roberts said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"There's other stuff that has been touched on in my life but never really explained.

"It surprises me, and I hope I'm not sounding like a dickhead, but you hear some stories and think ‘If that hadn't happened in real life, you would never believe that.‘

"There's a story in my life that, unless it really happened - and you went to see it at the movies - you would think ‘Nah, that's too much bullshit.'

"You wouldn't believe it, only for the fact it actually did happen. Truth is stranger than fiction, absolutely."

Ian Roberts - legend on the @NRL field and off marching with @rainbowlabor pic.twitter.com/EBbKXVHvVc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 5, 2016

Nearly 30 years ago in 1995, Roberts became a trailblazer after becoming the first rugby league player in history to come out as gay.

The former State of Origin and Australia representative discussed whether it was easier to come out nowadays than it was in the past.

"It's still very much seen as a weakness in men's sport. That is the perception," Roberts said.

"I think back now and me being gay was the worst-kept secret for five or six years. I used to take my boyfriend, Shane, to functions.

"My thinking of it then was, ‘I shouldn't have to come out.' That people should get it around their heads that I'm gay.

"Reflecting now, as soon as I started playing for Souths [in 1986], I wish I had come out then. I wish I had never been in the closet if that makes sense.

“I honestly think maybe it would be harder to come out now. It's so much more instant, there's so much more media and hype on hand, because of everyone having phones [and opinions]."

While there have been no other NRL players to come out, Roberts lead the way for basketballer Isaac Humphries and footballer Josh Cavallo to announce they were openly gay.

These are the only two high-profile Australian sportsmen to come out as openly gay since Roberts, 28 years ago.

Filmmaker Hugh Davis spoke to the Herald and discussed that it was an honour to portray Roberts' life on the big screen.

“Like all great stories, its themes are universal,” Davis said.

“It transcends well beyond NRL circles. It's certainly going to have everyone sitting up to attention.

"There's so much you don't know and Robbo's had to carry a load no other front rower has ever come close to.

"We are not going to pull any punches with it, so there's certainly going to be controversy but also positive conversation."