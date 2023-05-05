The Wests Tigers managed to land an impressive signing spree in 2023 and brought a host of talent to Concord in an overhaul well overdue for the club.

Despite the Tigers struggling to lure talent for some time now, multiple big name signatures all landing in the same year was a massive positive for the struggling club.

However, the recruits have not been enough to turnaround a struggling outfit that would start the season with zero wins in their first seven games, before managing an incredible upset against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers in round 9.

The Tigers newcomers have seen mixed performances among the group so far in the season, and I will be ranking each of their impacts at the merger club below.