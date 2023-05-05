The Wests Tigers managed to land an impressive signing spree in 2023 and brought a host of talent to Concord in an overhaul well overdue for the club.
Despite the Tigers struggling to lure talent for some time now, multiple big name signatures all landing in the same year was a massive positive for the struggling club.
However, the recruits have not been enough to turnaround a struggling outfit that would start the season with zero wins in their first seven games, before managing an incredible upset against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers in round 9.
The Tigers newcomers have seen mixed performances among the group so far in the season, and I will be ranking each of their impacts at the merger club below.
6. Apisai Koroisau
Grade: A
The Wests Tigers' skipper has by far had the most impact at the club of any player. The three-time premiership winner has certainly brought his wealth of experience to the club, and it is slowly but surely paying dividends.
Weirdly enough, the problem for Api at the Tigers seems to be rather than the 30-year-old playing poorly, he is still making his signature eyes up plays but now has no support to back him up. At the Panthers Dylan Edwards was constantly running to back up Api's dummy-half running game but currently at the Tigers that seems to be non-existent.
However, Koroisau is still making his mark in every game, still comparing to his stats from his 2022 premiership-winning season. Averaging a career-high 65 metres from hooker, the only stat where the captain is falling behind previous years is his assists, something hard for him to make a dent on without significant help from his team.
Also taking on more short-range kicking duties than previous years at Penrith, Koroisau has certainly added another string to the Tigers' bow presenting more opportunities for points.
It is hard to argue that he has been the best recruit at the club, but simply needs more help from his side.