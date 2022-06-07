The NRL coaching carousel is in full swing.
Trent Barrett walked away from his role with the Canterbury Bulldogs, before he was pushed, while the New Zealand Warriors gig is now open after Nathan Brown exited the post immediately on Tuesday morning, with Stacey Jones to take over.
It's understood Brown was unwilling to move to New Zealand on a permanent basis, and the club said that was more or less the case when confirming he would no longer serve as coach in their statement.
Depending on which second you click onto multiple websites, Michael Maguire is either about to be sacked or sign a lifetime contract.
With two jobs certain to be available, and a third coaching position about to become vacant, prospective coaches are soon to be linked.
Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo stands atop the list of future first grade coaching prospects. I have no doubt in the world that all three clubs will be on the phone sooner than later.
Ciraldo reportedly turned down a role with the Sharks, stating he'll only move from the Panthers for the right role, as NRL head coach.
With a host of roles to choose from, Ciraldo will end up where he wants. Below we look at the options if Ciraldo did choose to take the next step forward.
1. Canterbury Bulldogs
The Bullodgs is the first role that is confirmed to be open after Trent Barrett's departure. Curiously Phil Gould has stated that no one has yet applies for the role.
Cameron Ciraldo shapes as the obvious choice to lead the new look club into a new era.
The Bulldogs will welcome superstars Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney joining the club in 2023. Add to that Matt Burton, who improves week on week, Josh Addo-Carr and Tevita Pangai Junior, who has confirmed he will see out his contract at Belmore amid previous speculation he could ask for a release, and suddenly the Dogs shape as an attractive option.
I can't see Ciraldo jumping to a job unless he is 100 per cent certain. The Dogs hardly offer certainty given the fact they've run through a host of coaches in modern years.
Gus Gould is a smooth operator and can talk his way into anything. Whether or not he can convince Ciraldo to move across may prove to be his greatest ever accomplishment.
There is a lot to like here in what the Dogs present. They have a brilliant, yet underperforming, roster and a massive fanbase.
Ciraldo's signing would provide an aura of excitement that Trent Barrett never really delivered.