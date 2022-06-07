The NRL coaching carousel is in full swing.

Trent Barrett walked away from his role with the Canterbury Bulldogs, before he was pushed, while the New Zealand Warriors gig is now open after Nathan Brown exited the post immediately on Tuesday morning, with Stacey Jones to take over.

It's understood Brown was unwilling to move to New Zealand on a permanent basis, and the club said that was more or less the case when confirming he would no longer serve as coach in their statement.

Depending on which second you click onto multiple websites, Michael Maguire is either about to be sacked or sign a lifetime contract.

With two jobs certain to be available, and a third coaching position about to become vacant, prospective coaches are soon to be linked.

Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo stands atop the list of future first grade coaching prospects. I have no doubt in the world that all three clubs will be on the phone sooner than later.

Ciraldo reportedly turned down a role with the Sharks, stating he'll only move from the Panthers for the right role, as NRL head coach.

With a host of roles to choose from, Ciraldo will end up where he wants. Below we look at the options if Ciraldo did choose to take the next step forward.