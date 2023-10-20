After being released from his final contracted year at The Dolphins, 28-year-old Brenko Lee has made a surprising career shift after his departure from the Brisbane Dolphins.

Lee, known as an NRL journeyman with stints at several clubs, has now embraced a role as a concreter.

Lee had expressed his desire for a new challenge and an interest in testing his skills in the English Super League. Earlier this season, a potential move to the Catalans Dragons seemed promising, but negotiations with the French club ultimately faltered due to disagreements over contract terms.

Reports from League Express now suggest that the London Broncos have shown keen interest in signing Lee. The London-based club is coached by Mike Eccles and is seeking to add some NRL experience to their squad.

Embed from Getty Images

The versatile player, who has featured for the Dolphins, Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, was upbeat about life, regardless of what happens next.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of. I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

Lee's decision to transition into concreting while he awaits new opportunities in rugby league exemplifies the resilience and adaptability often seen in professional athletes. His journey in the sport continues, and a potential move to the London Broncos could provide him with the fresh challenge he seeks.

Currently, the London Broncos do not have any players in their squad with NRL experience, making him a potentially valuable addition to the team.

As his career takes an unexpected turn, the rugby league community will undoubtedly be curious to see where Brenko Lee's path leads him next.

Embed from Getty Images