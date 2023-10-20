Former Dolphins centre Brenko Lee has reportedly taken up a job as a concreter after his exit from the club.

Lee, who joined the NRL's 17th side ahead of their inaugural season in the competition, originally had signed a two-year deal with the club.

That all came to an abrupt end in September though when it was confirmed he would be released from the second year of his deal to chase a stint in the English Super League.

It had been reported that two or more clubs were interested in Lee, but that seems to have fallen by the wayside with News Corp now reporting that he hasn't received any deals, and has instead taken up a labouring job.

It was believed at the time he was released that the Leeds Rhinos (who have just added Brodie Croft to their team) and the Catalans Dragons, who have made multiple signings, were the two interested.

It means Lee's rugby league career is at a crossroads, and while he could still find himself playing QLD Cup for one of a host of clubs in the Brisbane area next year, his chances of landing a full-time professional contract are seemingly becoming slimmer by the day.

A former Tongan Test representative with 88 NRL games under his belt, his exit from the Dolphins without a concrete offer came as a surprise, but he said at the time that he was looking for a new challenge.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee told News Corp when he was released.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”