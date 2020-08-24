For supporters of some teams, scouring the ladder and consulting the fixture list can be a depressing task.

Underperforming veterans on large contracts, coaches in the firing line and heavy defeats will leave fans of any denomination blue.

If you fid yourself following a side with the aforementioned downfalls – fear not, we’re here to help shift your eyes to the future.

Our list is comprised of both players that are proven starlets and some that are beacons for the future. The criteria for the list that each player must be 23 or younger.

Numerous names fit our measures but have not been mentioned, as this is a judgement on a team’s stable of youth.

Here are the eight NRL teams with the best young talent.