You can smell it in the air. It's the best time of year. Finals footy is here, with two qualifiers and seven knockout games left to end the regular season.

Finals are all about the big moments, and the big plays. The game-breakers. The players who can turn things on a dime and make it happen in a hurry.

It might take a team performance, but without these players, you can just about forget about the idea of winning a premiership.

It's not always the best or most consistent players, but those who have the game-changing ability.

Here are the eight who will decide how each team performs in this years finals campaign, starting from the top.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

When you think about the Storm, you think about an air of consistency. You think about players like Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith. There are so many talented players in the Storm side it's hard to just locate one.

But when it comes to someone who could reverse the momentum of a game they are struggling in, it's hard to go past big Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The giant prop has been out with injury, but returned last week against the Sharks and was enormous. He ripped straight back into his work with a huge first stint which built the platform for Papenhuyzen to score a hat-trick and end the Sharks' season, as well as secure the minor premiership.

Asofa-Solomona is so difficult to stop because of his size, and is without doubt one of the best props in the game when he gets it right.

Do that and not many teams in the top eight have an answer.

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Kikau's form was teetering for a little while, but then he was shuffled back to the bench and grew an extra leg.

One of the most wanted players in the competition when his deal with Penrith expires at the end of 2022, the Fijian brute has been unstoppable on reduced minutes.

In fact, the last three weeks he has averaged almost 150 metres per contest, tackled hard and been extremely creative with the football. 20 tackle busts have followed in those three games, as well as seven offloads and a handful of line breaks.

He has taken his game to a new level, and in a fearsome second row rotation alongside Kurt Capewell, Liam Martin and Tevita Pangai Junior, he will be able to continue ripping in during the finals.

He can break open a game in a matter of minutes and he absolutely knows it.

Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Walker may not be the brute of a forward the first two on this list are, but there is no one more critical to South Sydney's chances.

If Tom Trbojevic (more on him in a moment) is the try involvement king at the flick of a switch, then Walker's ability to hit assists for his teammates has been unmatched, and frankly, unprecedented.

He may have 12 tries of his own, but Walker has a staggering 33 try assists. It's absolutely unfathomable, and while the rules have contributed, particularly because they suit his game so well, he is the key man for Souths.

When he flicks the switch, it's a case of hang on for dear life if you're an opposition defence.

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Was it ever going to be anyone else?

Trbojevic is the most important player in the finals, period.

The way he flicked the switch last week against the Cowboys was special. One minute the Cowboys were locked up and struggling, the next they were a couple of converted tries up all thanks to the star fullback.

The fact Manly hadn't won a game before he played his first of the year, but then went on a monster winning streak to somehow end up in the top four speaks volumes.

He has played just 15 games this year and yet somehow is going to end up with the Dally M Medal.

Not much more needs to be said. If Manly win the competition, Trbojevic will sweep the awards pool. End of story.

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

This might seem an odd selection given the obvious input of James Tedesco, and while he can flip a game on its head in his own right, there is a real feeling that the young half could come into his own during the finals.

Being used off the bench by Trent Robinson in the past few weeks, that will continue again this week.

I'm not sure that's as weird as it's made out to be either. Bringing a fresh half into the game against tiring forwards when defence won't be as much of a problem, but his running game and creativity can come to the fore isn't a terrible idea against some of the top teams.

We have all seen the capabilities the young gun possesses, and it's highly likely we will see plenty more of it during the finals.

Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Isaiah Papali'i has had a breakout year. Scratch that. The breakout year.

It's hard to remember in recent times the rise of a player as much as Papali'i has managed to do over the last six months. He was signed seemingly as a depth option at the Eels and yet, by the end of the season he is just about the best second-rower in the competition.

In fact, it'd be a surprise if he doesn't win the Dally M second-rower of the year.

Baffingly, Brad Arthur has moved him to the front row in recent times, and then back to the bench this week, but his performances haven't gone away.

He is still performing as well as he has all season, and with his footwork and passing game, it's hard to see him not playing a major role for Parramatta at some point during the finals.

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Just about every team in the top eight would love to have Daniel Saifiti at their disposal.

The explosive prop, who has played for New South Wales despite his young age, is one of the Knights' most consistent performers.

They have missed him enormously in the last couple of weeks, and his ability to find a tackle bust or line break through the middle third against the game's best defenders is excellent.

The Knights, who have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, will need plenty of it from Saifiti if they are to go anywhere in the finals.

The defence he attracts to be tackled also should create extra time and space for Kalyn Ponga, Mitchell Pearce and co.

David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Fifita has been bounced back to the bench in the last few weeks, and will again play from the pine this weekend, but that hasn't slowed down his involvement.

The way he can flip a game was summed up in Round 24 when he came on against the Knights.

The Titans may have lost that contest (one which almost cost them a spot in the finals), but his five minutes leading into halftime were wrecking-ball material.

He quite literally dragged four defenders over for a try with one of his first touches and nearly created another one moments later.

It was similar against the Warriors on the weekend. The Titans will come up against better defences, but if this team are going anywhere, Fifita will be dragging them there.