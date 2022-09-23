There are many unwritten rules in life: Never ask a woman her age or a man his income, and the Wests Tigers are probably going to finish ninth

This was exactly the case for Tim Sheens West Tigers outfit in 2004, when they were leapfrogged by the Raiders in the final week of the home and away season to miss finals for the fourth straight year since the club's inception.

That would change the following year when the Tigers would claim a spot in the top four ending the regular season with 14 wins and 10 losses.

The 2005 West Tigers were a side that played their own brand of electrifying football.

Former Queensland halfback Scott Prince would steer the ship while a young Benji Marshall would weave his magic.

The merger club had never played finals before but they claimed some serious scalps on their way to a maiden premiership.

Week 1 saw them put 50 points on the Cowboys, Week 2 they outclassed the Broncos 34 points to 6, only to send the St George Illawarra Dragons - who were heavy favourites - packing in the preliminary final.

They beat the Cowboys 30 - 16 in a grand final which is perhaps most famous for Marshall's audacious flick pass to Pat Richards that saw the Tigers run the length of the field.

Tim Sheens would claim the Dally M for coach of the year, with Benji Marshall and fullback Brett Hodgson also claiming a spot in the Dally M team of the year.