Veteran broadcaster Ray Hadley has labeled the outcome of Jack de Belin’s ‘no fault stand down’ policy suspension as the superior reason for the Dragons split within the club.

Speaking on 2GB Radio, Hadley claimed that the club can’t move into greener pastures until de Belin’s case is resolved.

“There’s a major problem at the club and it goes way beyond Mary McGregor,” Hadley said.

“Unfortunately it involves Jack de Belin, who has a very important court case that he’ll confront later this year.

“My information coming out of the Shire and out of St George is this: he’s part of the training group because he’s not been proven guilty of anything, but he’s facing very serious charges.

“There are players that support him, and there are players that do not support him. And it’s illustrated on the field that the players are divided.

“You’d need to be a combination of Wayne Bennett, Craig Bellamy and Jack Gibson to solve that problem.

“I think you’ve got a major problem. You can replace (McGregor) with whoever you like, but until this matter is finalised it’ll be a divided club.”

Dragons coach Paul McGregor has been noted by the club that he has four weeks to turn the nature and results of the playing group around following an emergency board meeting on Tuesday.