Round 10 kicks off on Thursday evening with a battle for a spot in the top four as the Dolphins clash with the Manly Sea Eagles at Suncorp Stadium.

The game, which kicks off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday, May 9, comes between two sides playing far above pre-season expectations.

While Wayne Bennett's Dolphins have had their first bye for the campaign, they hold a five and three record, while the Sea Eagles have won five of their nine games, with a draw also in the mix to see them on 11 competition points, one ahead of the Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders.

Despite sitting in fifth spot on the competition table, the Sea Eagles' form and consistency in recent weeks has left plenty to be desired, with unconvincing wins over the Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels, before they came up short against the Canberra Raiders last weekend in squandering a big early lead.

The Dolphins, who, according to betting markets, come into this game as the outsiders, have also won two of their last three, sneaking over the line against the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend.

The Dolphins are still without Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Thomas Flegler for this clash, while the Sea Eagles too can't call on Haumole Olakau'atu who is out suspended.

How to watch The Dolphins vs Manly Sea Eagles NRL Round 10

As this clash is a Thursday night game, it means both of the NRL's broadcasters will be able to show the game live.

If you're looking to watch the match on free-to-air TV, you'll be able to do so through Channel 9, who commence their coverage at 7:30pm (AEST).

Fox Sports on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Fox League - you will need a Foxtel service with the sports package of channels - from 7pm (AEST).

To live stream the action from either network, tune in through either 9Now for Channel 9s free coverage, or Kayo Sports for Foxtel's coverage.

If you're looking to tune in from New Zealand, you can watch the game on Sky Sports, and a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

The Dolphins vs Manly Sea Eagles teams

The Dolphins

1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Euan Aitken 13. Max Plath

Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Kenny Bromwich 16. Ray Stone 17. Connelly Lemuelu 18. Kurt Donoghoe 22. Oryn Keeley

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Karl Lawton 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Ben Trbojevic 12. Corey Waddell 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Toafofoa Sipley 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Aaron Woods 19. Jakob Arthur

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key game information: The Dolphins vs Manly Sea Eagles

Kick-off: Thursday, May 9, 7:50pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Overall record: Played 1, Sea Eagles 1, Dolphins 0

Record at venue: Never played

Last meeting: Round 15, 2023 - Sea Eagles 58 defeat Dolphins 18 at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Referee: Ashley Klein

The Dolphins vs Manly Sea Eagles betting odds

The Sea Eagles come into this game as the favourites, currently paying $1.68 compared to the Dolphins, who sit as outsiders at $2.15.

The line is set at 2.5 points either way, with punters tipping a close, but high-scoring game - the over or under total points is set at 47.5 points.

Jamayne Isaako, who has scored tries for fun in the last 18 months, is the equal leader alongside Tom Trbojevic and Jason Saab at $8.50 for the first try.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 10am, Thursday, May 9.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

The Dolphins vs Manly Sea Eagles prediction

This is a fairly difficult game to tip. The Dolphins are certainly down on man power, but have continued to fight, scratch and claw for everything in the last couple of weeks.

That potentially suits up a game that may not overly suit the Sea Eagles, who showed last week that when the going gets tough they have the tendency to fold - not for the first time this season either.

If the Dolphins can make this a tough middle third game, they may well emerge as winners with home ground advantage, but there isn't much in it.

The Dolphins by 2.