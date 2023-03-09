Something just feels right about walking into work on Monday morning and spending the first hour discussing the weekend of rugby league action.

Although you often lead with the bad it always rounds back to the exciting moments.

Ours is a game that never fails to deliver. Whether it be for positive reasons, or negative ones, Rugby League is always in the headlines. Round One 2023 certainly lived up to the billing.

Earlier we discussed five things that should worry fans from Round One. Now it is time to look on the positive side.

Round 1 was chock full of highlights both on and off the field.

We saw one of the all time great upsets, a plethora of brilliant tries and a series of huge (and legal) hits that I'm sure are still hurting those on the receiving end.

As with the negatives, the below points may not apply to the wider League audience and more to the group of fans affected.

Here are five things that Rugby League fans should be very excited about from Round 1.