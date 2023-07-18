Since returning from an injured pectoral muscle, Izack Tago has arguably been the best centre in the competition and could even make a case as the most in-form player in the NRL.

Coming off one of his best performances of the season against The Dolphins, Tago managed to cross over the line for his third double in four games before later setting up young speedster Thomas Jenkins for two of his own.

As the Penrith Panthers' third consecutive premiership gets closer to becoming a reality, Tago has a different goal- one he almost achieved less than a month ago.

To wear the sky-blues jersey for New South Wales.

"Yeah, 100 per cent," Tago told Zero Tackle when asked if he ever considered playing on the State of Origin stage for New South Wales. "That's what I'll be working towards."

In the past four games, the centre has scored six tries, recorded four try assists and been unstoppable to defend, managing to break out of 33 tackles on his way to running 700 metres (175 per game).

His incredible form has topped off a magnificent 12 months for the Panther, who won a premiership and represented Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup, having already earnt a contract extension until the end of 2025 in the middle of last season.

The centre's re-signing began the club's process of securing their future. Following his re-signing, he was soon followed by stars Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen, Brian To'o and Isaah Yeo being granted extensions.

"Penrith is everything to me; it's home," Tago added.

"I think that's a massive part of the culture we have here like it's a homegrown club, and most of the players are all juniors that's come up through Penrith.

"So it's home for everyone, and we try and give back to the fans as much as possible.

"I would always choose to stay if I had the option."

Having come up in the Panthers' junior system as a back-rower, he credits former teammate Brent Naden and coach Ben Harden in his transition into the centres.

Brent Naden and Tago spent three seasons together at the Penrith Panthers in 2019, but it was enough time to get him to where he is at today.

Having captained their Under 20s team to a premiership in his junior years, Naden has been regularly recognised as a mentor over the course of his career at multiple clubs.

Tago also considers Ben Harden an instrumental figure in his development, naming him his biggest mentor at the club. Harden was the head of the Panthers' pathways program for several years before accepting the head coaching job for the NSW Cup side at the start of this season.

His promotion saw Peter Wallace move into an assistant coaching role under Ivan Cleary in first-grade after the departure of Cameron Ciraldo to the Bulldogs.

"I think coming through the juniors Benny Harden (was my mentor)."

"He was a good coach for all of us.

"If you probably asked a few of the boys that came through the system, they'd say the same thing, but when I first came into grade Brent Naden was here my first year, and he helped me out a lot transitioning from back row to centre."

While Tago would be a top candidate for one of two NSW centre spots if the team was selected today, next year he will have to contend with a dozen more players who could make a case to be chosen.

Two-time premiership winner Latrell Mitchell, 2021 Dally M Medallist Tom Trbojevic, Australian Kangaroo Campbell Graham, Game 3 debutant Bradman Best and close mates Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton will headline the contender list for 2024.

Injuries to Mitchell and Trbojevic nearly saw Tago gain selection into the side just to be out-beaten by Bradman Best. However, NSW Blues Advisor Greg Alexander admitted in the lead-up that his name was mentioned as a possibility.

While Tago was unlucky to miss out on selection for Game 3 this year, he will be one of the top candidates for the centres come next year. Following in the footsteps of teammates Tyrone Peachey and Stephen Crichton, he would become the eighth Penrith player to represent the Blues since 2018.

A Saint Marys Saints junior, he has been a sensation ever since Ivan Cleary handed him his NRL debut in 2021 against the Wests Tigers. While he may not have cemented his spot in the team then, it didn't take him long to do so.

However, before the season began, the Panthers had to make a major change on Tago's edge of the field after Taylan May went down with a season-ending injury. This allowed Fijian flyer Sunia Turuva to combine with Tago, creating a lethal combination.

"Our team is good, our connection as well. Me and Sunia played coming up through the juniors and then obviously been playing rugby for a bit now, so things are coming together well, and we've got a good combo there," he said on the difference between May and Turuva.

"It's sort of the same dynamic, obviously they're two different players, (the) style's a bit different, that's one thing to consider, but besides that, they both dos similar jobs for the team.

The Penrith Panthers will face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at home this Sunday afternoon as their road to the finals series begins.

In what is likely to be an easy victory this week, they will then take on the Sharks, Storm, Sea Eagles, Titans, Eels and Cowboys to end the season as they look to retain the NRL Minor Premiership.