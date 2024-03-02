Young Cronulla Sharks winger Sam Stonestreet has revealed it is his childhood dream to play first-grade for the club.

Yet to make his debut, the towering 21-year-old winger is coming off a magnificent season with the Newtown Jets at NSW Cup level, where he scored 16 tries in 21 appearances.

Speaking to Rugby League Outlaws on the show's Super Duper Saturday, the youngster said he is ready to play first-grade if the opportunity arises.

"I'm just taking every day as it comes. I'm working hard every day. That's my childhood dream, to play NRL for the Sharks. If I get that opportunity, I'll take it with both hands," Stonestreet told the show.

Watch the full interview from approximately 4pm (AEDT) in the Rugby League Outlaws live stream below.

Stonestreet, who was a Sharks fan growing up, said he doesn't ever want to play elsewhere.

"I remember being about four years old on that family hill watching the Sharks come dead last every year, but I stuck to them. I grew up playing across the road for De Sa. Playing for the Sharks would be awesome, and it's the only colours I want to play for," he said.

Stonestreet, who stands at 193 centimetres tall, was also utilised at centre during 2023 and said it doesn't bother him which position he plays, although he'd prefer to be on the wing where he serves as the likely first-choice back-up option for Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa.

"I can play either position, it doesn't phase me at all," Stonestreet said.

"I want to do the job for the team. That's my personality.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to nail being a winger, that's for sure. I can play either side, in the pre-season I've been playing both sides in case either Ronny [Ronaldo Mulitalo] or Sione [Katoa] goes down. That's just my goal," Stonestreet added.

"I did enjoy playing centre in those two games last year. I just enjoyed it because it's more ball and you don't have to catch the high bombs."

The youngster also went on to back himself as the "quickest at the club" ahead of Ronaldo Mulitalo, while he also chats around the club's forwards and Kade Dykes return during the interview.

Watch the full Super Duper Saturday Rugby League Outlaws show