Canberra forward Corey Horsburgh has admitted he "wasn't really thinking" in the lead-up to his altercation with Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson on Saturday night.

A melee between Raiders and Eels players broke out in the opening half of Canberra's eight-point win at GIO Stadium following a Parramatta turnover, with a handful of players from both camps immediately taking part in the stoush.

The incident led to a halt in play before Horsburgh was sent to the sin bin, the only player required to sit from the melee. Footage of the incident caught Horsburgh arriving to the tussle and immediately confronting Matterson, with the pair trading jumper punches to only heat tensions further.

Speaking to Fox League after the game, Horsburgh conceded his actions stemmed from poor judgment, but admitted he carries an aggressive nature into each game.

"It's safe to say I wasn't really thinking but that's how I play footy," Horsburgh said following the Raiders' fifth-straight win.

"In the moment stuff happens and I've got to live with (the consequences) of that.

"It's one of those things that you don't think for that split second and then you let a little one go. I'm still working on it.

"That's how I have been since I was young but I'm getting better - just little split seconds I guess."

Horsburgh has been a critical part of the Raiders' undefeated run over the past several weeks, with the Canberra forward seen to be in the mix for a potential Origin debut with Queensland as soon as this month's series opener.

Saturday night's win sees the Raiders rise to fifth spot on the ladder, however a deficit points differential leaves them susceptible to falling one rung should Croinulla defeat Manly on Sunday.

The Raiders will play Manly next weekend as they now look for their seventh win of the year.